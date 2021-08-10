Discover a world of opportunity

Benefits

A dedicated zone for Biopharma

CPHI Milan hosts a Bioproduction zone, and our Next Gen Bio Theatre content connects global leaders and emerging players in biotech markets. Here we explore cutting-edge developments in bio-manufacturing. With a diverse audience, we delve into topics ranging from AI and digital transformation to advancements in cell, gene, and mRNA therapy. CPHI Milan serves as an ideal stage for sharing top-tier content and fostering collaboration in the industry.