Discover a world of opportunity

BioProduction

CPHI BioProduction
Leverage Partnerships and Collaborations
CPHI BioProduction is a vital event for professionals in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry, offering opportunities for learning, networking, and business development. It focuses on the entire spectrum of BioProduction, from innovative technologies and regulatory compliance to business strategies and market trends.
Conferences and Seminars

Educational Sessions:  Insights into the latest trends, innovations, and regulatory updates in biopharmaceutical production.
 

Workshops: Industry experts lead discussions on various aspects of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, including process optimisation, quality control, and new technologies.

Industry Exhibitors

Industry Exhibitors: Companies involved in biopharmaceutical manufacturing showcase their products, technologies, and services. 
 

Networking Opportunities: The exhibition floor allows for extensive networking, facilitating business connections and collaborations.

Business Development

Partnering Meetings: Opportunities for scheduled one-on-one meetings between potential partners, investors, and service providers.
 

Business Insights: Market analysis and business strategy sessions help companies understand industry trends and position themselves effectively.

What to expect

Key Themes

Market Insights in Biologics

MRNA Vaccines

AI in Bio-Manufacturing

Single Use Technology

Tech Transfer

Biosimilars

Patient Access

Cell Therapy Manufacturing

Benefits

A dedicated zone for Biopharma

CPHI Milan hosts a Bioproduction zone, and our Next Gen Bio Theatre content connects global leaders and emerging players in biotech markets. Here we explore cutting-edge developments in bio-manufacturing. With a diverse audience, we delve into topics ranging from AI and digital transformation to advancements in cell, gene, and mRNA therapy. CPHI Milan serves as an ideal stage for sharing top-tier content and fostering collaboration in the industry.

Prime location on the showfloor
Dedicated content offering
Be part of one of the biggest fast growing pharma market
Expand business development opportunities in BioProduction
The numbers
What to expect in CPHI Milan
  • 62,000
    visitor attendance
  • 2,400+
    exhibiting companies
  • 166+
    countries
  • 150
    top expert international speakers
CPHI Barcelona 2023
Events leading BioProduction
Book your stand today and build meaningful partnerships with likeminded pharmaceutical professionals.
CPHI Europe
8 - 10 October 2024
Fiera Milano, Milan, Italy

CPHI Middle East

10 - 12 December 2024

Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Center Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

CPHI North America

20 - 22 May 2025

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia

CPHI
At the heart of Pharma
About CPHI

CPHI has been uniting pharma professionals for over three decades. Through multi-channel events and digital platforms, we engage and create opportunities for the global supply chain 365 days a year.

Global Events
Events in every region for the global supply chain.
CPHI 365 solutions
Engage with the pharma community to reach your business objectives all year round.
Sustainability
CPHI's ambition is to be the industry's main enabler for sustainability, whilst also being an environmentally and socially responsible event.
CPHI Online
Grow your business and get real-time insights by being a part of the world's largest global pharma community.
